Heavy Rains to lash parts of Kerala; IMD issues Orange, Yellow alerts in 4 districts

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority on Thursday issued the Orange alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam for June 10 to help brace the districts for heavy and very heavy rains. With South Western Monsoon expected to make its landfall within next 48 hours, very heavy rainfall is expected to lash Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Ernakulam.

In addition, an Orange alert (very heavy rain) has been sounded for June 9 for Kollam and Alappuzha districts and a Yellow (heavy rain) issued in seven Kerala districts and five for June 10.

On the other hand, large parts of the country will continue to be gripped by a heat wave for another week as the monsoon’s arrival has been delayed, an expert said on Thursday.

Although the monsoon is expected to hit Kerala in the next 48 hours, it would take at least seven days to reach the central and western regions of the country that are witnessing severe heat wave conditions now.

Several people have reportedly died in the past few days in the country due to heat stroke as the maximum temperatures ranged between 45 and 50 degrees Celsius.

There will be relief from the sweltering heat in the National Capital Region (NCR), Haryana and Punjab only after June 11 when a western disturbance may lead to thunderstorm and rains.