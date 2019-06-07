ICC asks BCCI to remove army insignia from MS Dhoni’s gloves

International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday asked Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to get the insignia of one of the Indian Army units removed from the wicket-keeping gloves of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Dhoni was spotted with regimental dagger insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces during India’s World Cup 2019 opening match against South Africa in Southampton on Wednesday.

Claire Furlong, ICC General Manager, Strategic Communications, said that the BCCI has been asked to get the symbol removed from Dhoni’s gloves.”We have requested the BCCI to get it removed,” Furlong said.

The “Balidaan Badge” or the Army insignia was spotted on Dhoni’s gloves as television replays showed him stumping Phehlukwayo in the 40th over of the innings bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal.

Balidaan is a distinct insignia of the special forces, which form part of the Parachute Regiment. It has a commando dagger pointed downwards, with upward-extending wings extending from the blade and a scroll superimposed on the blade with “Balidaan” inscribed in Devanagari. Only Paramilitary Commandos are allowed to wear the Balidaan Badge.

Dhoni, who has been conferred an honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment in 2011, had also undergone training under the Para Brigade in 2015.