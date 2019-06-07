Jagan cancels Chandrababu Naidu’s Order, allows CBI to enter Andra Pradesh

The new Andra Pradesh government under the leadership od newly elected Jagan Mohan has revoked the order that had been passed by the ex chief minister Chanrababu Naidu. The new report assert that the central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) can now enter in Andra Pradesh.

The previous TDP government, barred the CBI from conducting raids in the state without its permission.

The YSR Congress Party government issued the new orders, cancelling the orders passed by the previous Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government in November last year.

The government headed by N Chandrababu Naidu had issued GO number 176 barring the CBI from conducting raids or carry any investigation in the state without its permission. This withrew the general consent to cbi officers to exeute thier jurisdiction in the state to investigate corruption charges against central government officials and private persons.

This strained the relation between the Andra Pradesh State and center after TDP took out of the BJP-led NDA.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President and then Chief Minister Naidu had been accusing the Modi government of misusing central agencies including the CBI and the Income Tax department to target TDP leaders