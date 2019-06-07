NEWS

Jasprit Bumrah not following Kohili and Rohit but this Malayalam actress alone in Twitter

Jun 7, 2019, 10:30 am IST
The Indian pace bowler has became the center of attention in the Indian cricket team. When India won the first victory against the South Africa in the ongoing world cup match, the role played by Jasprit is not avoidable.

Now the topic for news sensationalism is  about the  enigma Malayalam actress the Cricketer is following. It has been asserted that Bumrah only follows Anupama Parameshweran , who is an actress from the Malayalam film industry.

Anupama parameshwaran is the only women he follows in the twitter from the cinema industry, according to reports

However , it has to be noted that the ace player has never followed Kohili and rohith Sharma in Twitter.

Only 24 members whom he follows  are closely related to cricket and the star. Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni are the some among them in the list of the players  . Others are Rohgar Federer and Ibrahimovich.

