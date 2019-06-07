J&K : 4 terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter, search operations underway

Four terrorists were killed during an early morning encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama on Friday.

Security forces have recovered three AK series rifles from the spot. Search operations are underway to look for any boobytrap or another terrorist holed up. The encounter comes day after the terrorists brutally murdered a Territorial Army jawan, who had come home on Eid holiday. The state police said unidentified gunmen came to the residence of Manzoor Ahmad Beg in Sadoora village in Anantnag district on Thursday evening and shot at him.

A critically injured Beg was rushed to the district hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Beg was posted at neighbouring Shopian district and was attached with 34 Battalion of the Rashtriya Rifles.