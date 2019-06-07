Kashmir would loss the special title if Amit Shah wants it, Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that the centre may take away article 370 which gives special privileges to Jammu & Kashmir. If the party chief and Union Minister of Home AffairsAmit Shah has any such thing in mind it would happen soon said Thakur while addressing the media.

It was during the election campaign that Shah proposed this possible take away of title if Modi gets a second term. Thakur responded while media was pointing out this. He contemned Rahul Gandhi as a failed leader.

Thakur serves as the Union Minister of States for Finance and Corporate Affairs