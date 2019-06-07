Kerala Govt will do research on Nipah Virus,says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government will continue to take steps to completely free the state from the Nipah threat and will do research on the lingering threat possessed by the disease. He was talking to the media after a review meeting in Kochi.

CM pointed out that the lessons from last year’s Nipah outbreak proved to be useful.

“Nipah can be totally eliminated only if research is conducted on the same. We will request the central govt to join hands in the study. In the past two years, fruit-eating bats were the source. In the meeting, it has been decided to take further steps based on this”, CM said.