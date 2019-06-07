Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed requesting India to do this for their nation

Cricket has become the latest sensation in the India-Maldives ties. The tiny nation is giving much emphasis in the India-Maldives relation especially for assistance in developing and learning cricket form India.

The Maldivian president has confirmed about the same and asserted that he needs India’s assistance in developing cricket in his nation.

It has been reported that New Delhi is also considering a move to construct a cricket stadium in the nation also.

New reports have been asserted that the Indian Prime Minister will be visiting the Maldives on June 8 and 9. Modi will inaugurate the coastal radar surveillance system and a training facility for the Maldives security forces along with the Maldivian president.

India has also “resolved to mutual satisfaction” with the Maldives the issue relating to stationing of two Advanced Light Helicopters there that had reportedly been gifted by India earlier.

Reports assert that India has already given small cricket kits to the maritime neighbor and New Delhi is also considering construction of a cricket stadium in the Maldives under the Line of Credit extended by India to that nation