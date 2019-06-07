Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

“NITI Aayog has no power to support the state, it is fruitless for me” Mamatha to PM Modi

Jun 7, 2019, 01:20 pm IST
The west Bengal Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has now asserted that she would never fly down to Delhi for Mamata Banerjee which is about to be conducted on June 15.

Given that the NITI Aaayog has no financial powers and the power to support state plans it is fruitless for me to attend the meeting,” Mamata said in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which is reported according to the news agency ANI.

She described the meeting as unworthy and unproductive since the government think-tank does not have any financial powers.

