People rush in this village to get ‘Miracle Water’ which cures diseases

Hundreads of people are rushing to a village to get ‘Miracle Water’. Around 8,000 people come daily to get this ‘Miracle water’. And on weekends, this increases to around 15,000. The people believe that this ‘Miracle Water’ can cure many diseases.

This incident occurs in Gujriwas village in Haryana’s Rewari district. The ‘Miracle Water’, actually water getting from the tubewell in a farmhouse of Jatinder. The owner of the farmhouse claims that” initially, only two-four people used to come to get the water. As their diseases – including diabetes, skin diseases and gastric disorders – got cured, they started revisiting,”.

He said he provides thousands of litres of water daily to the public from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. without charging any money. But he is caught on a camera of a news channel charging Rs 10 per bucket for the water.

People from the neighbouring states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab come to the farmhouse to fetch water from the tubewell. Those who are coming to get the water say they came to know about the ‘miracle’ water through social media.

But the local administration and medical authorities have warned that the water is not fit for human consumption.They hold that the water has a high concentration of salt and minerals that are harmful to health,