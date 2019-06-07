Pictures of inmates boozing and partying inside jail go viral

The Naini Central Jail administration panel has suspended two jail officials after some pictures of the Jail inmates partying and boozing inside jail went viral on social media.

It has been asserted that a show cause notice was issued to the jail superintendent, they added.

The additional director general (ADG) prisons, Chandana Prakash has asserted that the inmates seen in the video will surely shifted to other jails.

It was made clear that the role played by the jail officials was also under the scanner.

“DIG, prisons, BR Verma was asked to carry out a probe into the incident,” he added.

The jail officilas Mulchandra Dohre and Krishna Kumar, were suspended on behalf of the reports sent by the higher officals.

The reports confirms that the staff members were on duty in the same barrack here the party waas allegedly held.

According to jail officials, the inmates seen in the photographs include dreaded criminal Gadau Pasi, Uday Yadav and Ranu.