Pinarayi Vijayan’s style on Sabarimala issue resulted in Left drubbing,says CPI

The CPI had come to the conclusion that Sabarimala issue also had resulted in the massive defeat of the Left in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election.

CPM State secretary Kanam Rajendran said in the report presented in the State Executive on Thursday that there was leak in Hindu votes this time..

With women’s entry, there was anti-government sentiments across the State. Majority of minorities went and voted for the Congress, for fear that Modi would come to power again. Sentiments against the chief minister’s style also had affected the election results, the CPI Executive evaluated.

On June 12 and 13, the State council of the party will hold special discussion on the defeat faced by the party in four constituencies it contested.