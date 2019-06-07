PM’s first bilateral visit in the second term begins tomorrow; Details Inside

To continue the strong relationship India keeps with the neighboring nations, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the Malives and Srilanka strating from JUNE 8 to 9. The same is the first bilateral visit in his second term.

It has been asserted that Modi will be first travelling to Maldives. He will be joining the State Visit which is exclusively made for the Heads of State. The visit is considered to be the first bilateral visit since 2011. The Ex primeminister Manmohan singh had visited the island country for the SAARC summit and also the bilateral meeting.

Modi too had visited Male for the swearing of President Ibrahim Solih last year.

Both sides would be looking forward to keep the relation best asserted the Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale .

It is also reported that beside this Modi will also meet Vice-President Faisal Naseem and Speaker of Majlis (the Maldivian parliament) and former President Mohamed Nasheed later on.

After visiting the Maldives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Sri Lanka on June 9. The visit will be short but effective one.

The visit will be aimed at spreading a solidarity in the wake of Easter Sunday terror attack which led to the death of many