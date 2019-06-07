Pragya Thakur urges people to protest against Congress for this reason

Raising her voice against the ruling congress government in the state the Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur has asserted that the people of Bhopal must rise and fight against the injustices that are imposed on them by the Congress.

This is the Congress government, they can do anything. They are making people crave for water and electricity. I think we should protest against them together.” she asserted when she was asked about the electricity outrage during the Eid al-Fitr celebrations on Wednesday,

“Everything was good under Shivraj ji’s (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) government. These are basic necessities of life and should be fulfilled. We will confront the Congress government on these issues soon,” she added on to what she said .

Hindus and the people of this country are proud of Maharana Pratap and his sacrifices. I saw the energy of Rajputs on my way here and realised that we should all take inspiration from the sacrifices of Maharana Pratap and pledge to protect our country,” she said after paying tributes to the legendary king.