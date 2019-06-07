Prime Minister to embark on a two-day visit to the Maldives and Sri Lanka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day visit to the Maldives and Sri Lanka. This will be the first foreign trip of Prime Minister after he assumed office for the second time.

Prime Minister will visit the Maldives on Saturday and will inaugurate two key projects jointly with the Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih. The two projects the Coastal Surveillance Radar System and the Composite Training Centre for the Maldives National Defence Force were developed with grants by India under the Joint Defence Pact of 2016.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Parliament called the People’s Majlis. He will also be conferred with the highest award of the island nation, given to any foreign national, Nishan Izzuddin.