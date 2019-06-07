Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Senior BJP leader Vijay Goel helps Delhi’s first woman auto driver who was robbed of 30,000Rs

Jun 7, 2019, 01:11 pm IST
The senior BJP leader and the ex-Union Vijay Goel on Thursday offered financial assistance to the first woman auto-rickshaw driver Sunita Choudhary hailing from Delhi who was robbed of 30,ooo earlier during the eve of this week.

Ex-Union minister Vijay Goel has gave a cheque of 30 rupees saying it gave him a self satisfaction.

“She has been driving auto-rickshaw for the past 15 years and lost her money which she had saved for buying a new auto. I was impressed by her spirit to fight for her bright future,” said Mr. Goel, a former Delhi BJP president.

He said that he will use his monthly salary as a Rajya Sabha MP to help needy people. Elected to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan, Goel’s six-year term comes to an end in 2020.

