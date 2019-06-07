Shashi Tharoor gets bail in defamation case

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor was granted bail on Friday by the court in defemation case over his “scorpion on Shiv Linga” remark. A criminal defamation case was filed last year against Shashi Tharoor over his remark that PM Modi is like a scorpion sitting on Shiv Linga.

In October, 2018, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had triggered a controversy at the Bengaluru Literature festival. Shahshi Tharoor had recalled an old news article where an “unnamed RSS source” had compared PM Modi with a scorpion sitting on a Shiv Linga. “There’s an extraordinarily striking metaphor expressed by an unnamed RSS source to a journalist. The RSS source said Modi is like a scorpion sitting on a Shiv Linga. You cannot remove him with your hand and you cannot hit it with a chappal (slipper) either,” Shashi Tharoor had said.

Elaborating on the metaphor, Shashi Tharoor said, “If you think about it, it is a very profound understanding of the relationship. If you remove a scorpion with your hand, you will get stung very badly. But if you hit a Shiv Linga with a slipper, you undermine all the sacred tenets of the faith you all know on which the scorpion is sitting on,” the Congress MP had said. The quote that is attributed to the unnamed RSS source was carried in an article on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Caravan magazine in 2012. The article titled ‘The Emperor Uncrowned’, ended with this quote.