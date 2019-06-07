Stock Market: Equity indices end higher

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices today ended trading on a higher note. The equity indices after the two days loss have settled at a marginal increase today.
The BSE Sensex ended trading at 39,615.90 rising around 86.18 points or 0.22%. The NSE Nifty also rose 26.90 points or 0.23% and settled at 11,870.65.
The top gainers in the market were IndusInd Bank, Bharati Infratel, Bajaj Finance, SBI, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Wipro, Mahindra & Mahindra and BPCL.
The top losers in the market were Dr.Reddy’s Labs, Yes Bank, Cipla, Power Grid, JSW Steel, Coal India, NTPC, Sun Pharma, ONGC and Reliance Industries.
