Vajpayee’s Delhi bungalow likely allotted to this powerful BJP veteran leader ; Details Inside

The union minister Amith Shah is likely to be allotted the late Prime Minitser Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Delhi bungalow which is acknowledged as Krishna Menon Marg residence. The reports regarding this are taken from the government sources.

It was asserted that vajpayee had moved to the Krishna Menon Marg bungalow in 2004 after his government was taken out. He stayed with his family for 14 years according to sources.

The family vacated the house in last November after his death in August.

The official bungalow of former prime minister on Krishna Menon Marg has been allotted to Union Home Minister Amit Shah,” a government source told PTI.

The renovation work should be completed in a month or two,” another source said.

Amith Shah took the charge as Union minister for the first time earlier this week,after victory of the BJP-led NDA.

His current residence is at 11 Akbar Road residence.