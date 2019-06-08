Latest NewsIndia

6 killed in road accident

Jun 8, 2019, 12:22 am IST
6 people including 2 women were killed and 4 people get injured in a road accident. The fatal incident occurred at Guravarajupalle in Chittoor District, Andhra Pradesh. Five people killed on the spot while one other was declared dead after reaching the hospital. The condition of two injured persons is critical.

The accident occurred as a vehicle with ten pilgrims from Rudravaram village of Achampet Mandal in Guntur district rammed into a stationary truck. The pilgrims were on their way to Tirupathi.

Injured are getting treatment at SVRR Government Hospital in Tirupathi.

