BIZARRE VIDEO; Women attacked and molested on way to petrol pump over this simple reason

A Mumbai based artist who is on to make sculptures was attacked and molested by a man while she was going to a petrol pump. The victim is identified as Durga and it is herself who had taken the incident to the social media.

The video along with a narration about the incident is getting viral on Social Media.

She revealed she asked him to not use phone while riding his bike after he almost crashed into her bike. She added that the man, who was arrested, is currently on bail.

WHAT KIND OF JUSTICE IS THIS? I AM NOT A VICTIM AND I WILL NEVER BE AGAIN. I HAVE TAKEN MY POWER BACK BY STANDING UP FOR MYSELF FOR ALL THE TIMES I COULD NOT FOR ALL THE TIMES I WASN’T ABLE TO. I AM AN OUT AND PROUD GENDERFLUID PERSON WHOSE IDENTITY IS DISMISSED AND CONSTANTLY DEEMED INVALID OVER AND OVER AGAIN BUT THIS IS NOT ABOUT THAT. THIS IS ABOUT HUMANITY. WHERE IS IT? WHERE HAS IT GONE? she says in her facebook post

“Even though the cops at the Saligao police station were helpful and seemed to be on my side, while I was giving my statement Brian Franco touched his chest while looking at my low cut gorgeous dress which is very flattering to my breasts and said ‘Very nice Very nice!’ in front of the cops and proceeded to grab his crotch and shook it while saying, ‘ Take my cock.’ All this in front of the police and the police had to remain neutral. What he did even in the police station is sexual abuse. ” wrote Durga