Dubai bus accident; 12 Indians out of 17 killed

New reports have asserted that Twelve Indians were killed in the tragic road accident that took place in Dubai. The accident took place when the bus entered a restricted lane and collided with an sign post, the Police and Indian mission asseretd on Friday.

In the incident nine others were seriously injured.

It was found that the driver took the bus coming from Muscat on the way to Dubai rongly entered a road not designated for buses.

With great sadness we inform that Indian fatalities in Dubai bus accident have gone up to 12,” Vipul, Indian Consular General in Dubai, tweeted. He said that the embassy officials are at the Rashidiya police station and mortuary to extend all assistance to the families of the victims. “Our effort now is to get formalities completed soon so that mortal remains can be repatriated soon,” he said.

“Deeply grieved by the unfortunate bus accident in Dubai that has claimed 12 Indian lives. My sincere condolences to the families” Minister of External Affairs tweeted