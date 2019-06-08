Dust Storm, Lightning and Rain : 26 Dead, Several Injured

Dust storm and lightning in various parts of Uttar Pradesh claimed at least 26 lives and left 57 people injured as houses and walls collapsed and trees were uprooted.

Mainpuri district bore the worst brunt of the vagaries of nature late on Thursday night as six people died there in separate cases of wall collapse and lightning, the state relief commissioner said.

Forty-one people were injured in the district and uprooted trees blocked vehicular movement on the state highways, leading to massive jams for a considerable amount of time.

Police said most of the injuries occurred when people sleeping inside their mud houses were caught unawares by the thunderstorm, which was accompanied by rain, leading to wall collapse.

People were also injured when signboards and hoardings got snapped at several places, and fell on them, the police said.

“While six people died in Mainpuri, three each died in Etah and Kasganj, two each in Farrukhabad and Barabanki, and one each in Moradabad, Badaun, Pilibhit, Mathura, Kannauj, Sambhal, Ghaziabad, Amroha, Badaun and Mahoba in incidents related to dust storm and lightning,” data released by the state relief commissioner said.

An official press note said different parts of the state witnessed dust storms late on Thursday evening, resulting in wall collapse and uprooting of trees.