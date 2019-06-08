Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Horrifying Incident: Woman brutally beating mother-in-law for this reason: Video Inside

Jun 8, 2019, 12:38 pm IST
A women was caught on a camera beating her elderly mother-in-law for no particular reason. The incident happens in Niwaz Nagar village of Haryana’s Mahendragarh district.

The whole incident was recorded by a girl hailing from the residence . The video went viral on social media later which lead to the police inquiry.

The victim was taken to hospital foe medical examination by the cops.

“We are taking her for medical examination after that we’ll take her wherever she wants to go,” asserted the police officials.

The suspect daughter in law is currently missing from the plot

