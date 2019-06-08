IMD forecasts heavy rain in Kerala today ; declares red, orange and yellow alerts

Indian Met Department has forecasted heavy rains from today till 11th of June. Following this, a ‘red alert’ has been declared in Thrissur on 10th and in Ernakulam, Malappuram, and Kozhikode on 11th of June.

‘Orange alert’ has been declared in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Alappuzha on the 9th and 10th of this month. ‘Orange alert’ is valid on June 11 in Alappuzha and Kottayam districts. ‘Yellow alert’ is valid on June 7th and 8th in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, and Ernakulam.

‘Yellow alert’ is declared in Kottayam on June 7, 9 and 10.