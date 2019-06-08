KeralaLatest News

IMD forecasts heavy rain in Kerala today ; declares red, orange and yellow alerts

Jun 8, 2019, 06:45 am IST
Less than a minute
local storm
local storm to hit soon

Indian Met Department has forecasted heavy rains from today till 11th of June. Following this, a ‘red alert’ has been declared in Thrissur on 10th and in Ernakulam, Malappuram, and Kozhikode on 11th of June.

‘Orange alert’ has been declared in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Alappuzha on the 9th and 10th of this month. ‘Orange alert’ is valid on June 11 in Alappuzha and Kottayam districts. ‘Yellow alert’ is valid on June 7th and 8th in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, and Ernakulam.

‘Yellow alert’ is declared in Kottayam on June 7, 9 and 10.

Tags

Related Articles

YannyorLaurel

Yanny or Laurel? One audio, but people hear different words. Why ?

May 20, 2018, 08:53 pm IST

PM Modi to visit Gujarat from tomorrow

Jun 28, 2017, 07:15 pm IST

Republic Day celebration rehearsals going on; see pics

Jan 24, 2018, 12:50 pm IST

US Military To Test Anti-ICBM System

May 27, 2017, 05:34 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close