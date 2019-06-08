Latest NewsNEWSInternational

In this video Shoaib Akthar asks this veteran cricketer “To Be a man”, check who ?

Jun 8, 2019, 01:36 pm IST
Less than a minute

The former ace player from Pakistan Shoaib Akhtar has mocked the south African all rounder and enigma player AB De villers. It was asserted that Akthar has made his wordings in a 4 minute long video for viller’s recent actions.

Akthar made the point clear that the retired batman’s actions all are publicity stunt and accused De villers for choosing to play for leagues for monetary reasons.

citing Mentally tired De villers has asserted that he will be retiring from the international cricket last summer he also asserted that he wanted to spend more time with his family.

But he played various T20 matches across the globe. The South African team has faced many difficulties as he made his exit.

De villiers ha offered to return to the International cricket just before the South African team were set to announce their squad for 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

