J&K : 103 terrorists killed in 2019 so far ; See the report

Indian security forces have killed more than 103 terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir till June 6 in 2019, while in 2018, 254 terrorists were eliminated, news agency ANI quoted as defence sources saying. The sources also said Pakistan violated ceasefire 1,170 times in 2019 till June 6 and 1,629 times in 2018.

In May this year, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said 61 security personnel and 11 civilians were killed, while 142 people were injured in 177 terror-related incidents in Jammu and Kashmir in the first four months of 2019.

The statement by Sulekha, Director, the MHA came in response to an RTI plea filed by social activist Rohit Choudhary of J&K.

She said the injured included 73 security force personnel and 69 civilians.

Earlier, General Officer Commanding in Chief (GoC-In-C), Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh said 86 terrorists were killed this year in the state and vowed that operations against the ultras will continue.

“During this year, we have neutralised 86 terrorists so far. Twenty terrorists were also apprehended. Our operations against terrorists will continue. A number of ultras have been brought back to the mainstream with the help of their parents, teachers and senior citizens,” Lt Gen Sinbh had said at a function in Udhampur.

He also said 450 terrorists were operating in Jammu and Kashmir and the terror infrastructure across the Line of Control (LoC) was intact with the full support of Pakistan as 16 terrorist camps were operating in the neighbouring country and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).