J&K : JeM terrorist killed in an encounter with security forces

Jun 8, 2019, 11:06 am IST
One Jaish-e-Muhammad militant was killed on Saturday in a gunfight with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to report, the slain militant has been identified as Iqbal Ahmad of Anantnag’s Dooru area. The gunfight took place in Nowgam village of Verinag area.

“The militant’s body has been recovered. Search operation is still going on in the area,” the sources added.The gunfight occurred after the militants fired at the security forces who were carrying out a search and cordon operation in the area.”Reinforcements have been rushed to the area to trace the militants,” the police sources said.Mobile Internet facility has been suspended in Anantnag as a precautionary measure.

