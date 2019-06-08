KeralaLatest News

Kerala is as much mine as is Varanasi, says PM Modi in Guruvayur

Jun 8, 2019, 12:24 pm IST
Less than a minute

PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at the famous Lord Krishna temple in Kerala’s Guruvaur on Saturday. Modi’s visit to the Hindu shrine is his first temple visit since taking charge of the Prime Minister’s Office for the second term. The PM is scheduled to depart for a tour of Maldives and Sri Lanka from Kerala later in the day.

“The Guruvayur Temple is divine and magnificent. Prayed at this iconic Temple for the progress and prosperity of India,” PM Modi tweeted shortly after his temple visit.

During his hour-long visit to the Guruvayur temple, which is considered to be the Dwarka of South, PM Modi also participated in the ‘Tula Bharam’ ritual.

 

Modi arrived in Kochi late on Friday night and was received at the naval airport by Kerala Governor P Sathasivam, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan and state Devaswam Minister Kadakampally Surendran.

Tags

Related Articles

Nitha Ambani gives her daughter-in-law a gift worth 300 crore

Mar 27, 2019, 04:47 pm IST

Tovino on support for Sreejith’s stir

Jan 15, 2018, 10:25 am IST
mollywood-child-artist-anikha-surendran-is-no-more-a-cute-kid

Mollywood child artist Anikha Surendran is no more a cute kid

Apr 30, 2018, 11:38 am IST
molestlift

24-year-old Man arrested for molesting minor girl

May 31, 2018, 08:03 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close