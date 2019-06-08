 ‘Ketyolaan Ente Malakha’: Title of Asif Ali’s new film announced

Asif Ali’s new film’s title has been announced. The film is titled as ‘Ketyolaan Ente Malakha’. The film will be directed by a debutant director Nisam Basheer. The script of the movie is by Aji Peter. Listen Stephen is producing the movie under the banner of Magic Frames. The film touted to be a family entertainer is set in Idukki.

Veena Nandakumar plays the female lead in the film. Basil Joseph, Jaffer Idukki and a bunch of newcomers are also part of the cast

The cinematography of the film is done by Abilash and music will be composed by William Francis. Noufal Abdullah is the editor. Shoot for the movie is scheduled to commence from June 7.