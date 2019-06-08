CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

 ‘Ketyolaan Ente Malakha’: Title of Asif Ali’s new film announced

Jun 8, 2019, 12:36 am IST
Less than a minute

Asif Ali’s new film’s title has been announced. The film is titled as ‘Ketyolaan Ente Malakha’. The film will be directed by a debutant director Nisam Basheer. The script of the movie is by Aji Peter. Listen Stephen is producing the movie under the banner of Magic Frames. The film touted to be a family entertainer is set in Idukki.

Veena Nandakumar plays the female lead in the film. Basil Joseph, Jaffer Idukki and a bunch of newcomers are also part of the cast

The cinematography of the film is done by Abilash and music will be composed by William Francis. Noufal Abdullah is the editor. Shoot for the movie is scheduled to commence from June 7.

Tags

Related Articles

PM Narendra Modi’s policies resemble Chanakya, says Amit Shah

Jul 9, 2018, 06:18 am IST

Missing class 12 exam answer sheets recovered from scrap dealer 

Jul 22, 2018, 08:12 am IST
Kejriwal

Even though Arun Jaitley accepted apology from Kejarival, still the case will be continued and this is the reason

Apr 2, 2018, 08:12 pm IST

Most car-congested city in India goes to Mumbai

Mar 27, 2019, 05:03 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close