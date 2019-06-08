Kolkata Beef Festival; Event canceled after receiving threats and abuses

The team behind the ” Kolkata Bee Festival: has now canceled the event right after they have received abusive and threat calls regarding the event. The festival, which was named as ‘Kolkata Beef Festival in the intitial stages was later changed to ‘Kolkata Beep Festival’. The event was scheduled at a cae at the city’s sudder Street on June 23. The organizers of the festival has asserted that the main aim of the event was to celebrate good food.

The entry fee was restricted only to 200.

“Our motive was to organize a food festival. Apart from beef delicacies we had planned to keep pork dishes too in the event. It was never a political or any other event. However, we have received a number of calls since we put out the event in social media. Some of the calls were a direct threat. Since we cannot ensure the security of the visitors we have decided to cancel it,” said Arjun Kar, founder of Accidental Note, the company which organised the festival.

He made it revelaing that even after the events were cancelled he is still getting calls from the strangers who is abusing them.

I fear that these people may harm me or my team members physically. I may approach police soon,” Kar said.