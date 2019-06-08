Land Rover Discovery 2.0L diesel launched in India

The new 2.0L Ingenium diesel engine offered in the Discovery is Jaguar Land Rover’s first powerplant to feature series sequential turbo technology, which helps out delivering more performance out of the same package. The engine churns out 177 kW (240 PS) of maximum power and a peak torque of 500 Nm. The transmission duties are performed by an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The other engines which are available in India include 3.0L TD6 diesel (190PS/600Nm) with 8-speed automatic gearbox, 2.0L Si4 Ingenium petrol (221PS/400Nm) with 8-speed automatic gearbox, and 3.0 L Si6 petrol (250PS/450Nm) with 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Commenting on the new launch, Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd. (JLRIL), said: “The Discovery’s unmatched capability and versatility has now been enhanced with the introduction of the high powered Ingenium diesel variant at an attractive price that we believe will enable the Discovery to appeal to a wider customer base.”

The 2019 Discovery 2.0L diesel comes with a number luxury-benchmark features such as electrically reclining seats, Intelligent Seat Fold, four-zone Climate Control, Powered third row seats, a panoramic sunroof, Cabin Air Ionisation, 360° Surround Camera, Adaptive Cruise Control, Protect and Remote.

The Discovery boasts the best-in-class approach angle (34°), ramp angle (27.5°) and departure angle (30°), which make it one of the most off-road capable offering in its segment. Its water wading depth capability of 900 mm and a 3,500 kg towing capacity adds to its off-roading prowess. The mid-size luxury SUV is available in a 5- and 7-seat configurations.

The Land Rover Discovery 2.0 diesel is just about INR 1.76 lakh less expensive than the Discovery 3.0L petrol, which retails at INR 76.94 lakh.