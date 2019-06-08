Man arrested for Aligarh murder was also accused of raping own daughter

The main accused in the Aligarh murder had been booked for allegedly raping his own daughter back in 2014 but he got the bail few months after the registration of the case, according to a report published in The Indian Express.

The report, citing police, said that the accused already had four cases registered against him under several sections of the IPC, including 376 (rape), 354 (assault to outrage the modesty) and 363 (kidnapping). A relative accused him of raping his own seven-year-old daughter and filed a case against him.

In a heart wrenching incident, the man with the help of his aide, allegedly kidnapped a two-year-old girl from outside her house and murdered her brutally over a monetary dispute with her father. The post -mortem report of the baby revealed shocking details about the murder.

The rape was not mentioned in the autopsy report, it stated that the baby was strangled to death and her eyes were gouged out. Her body was spotted by locals as stray dogs nibbled at it in Tappal area, the report added. The body was found with broken hands in a dumping ground not far from the minor’s house.