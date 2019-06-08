Latest NewsIndia

‘Modi uses poison of hatred to divide this country’ : Rahul Gandhi at Wayanad

Jun 8, 2019, 01:46 pm IST
Rahul Gandhi

“Congress leaders are fighting poison. Mr Narendra Modi uses poison. I am using a strong word but Mr Narendra Modi uses poison of hatred to divide this country. He uses anger and hatred to divide the people of this country,” Gandhi said during a roadshow in Kalpetta town of Wayanad.

After conceding to his party’s defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, Rahul, for the first time, alleged that Prime Minister Modi used “lies” during the election campaigning. “He uses lies to win elections,” Gandhi said.

The Congress president, who termed Lok Sabha elections as a fight to protect the constitutional values, said Modi represents the “worst sentiments” of the country.

“He represents the worst sentiments of this country. He represents anger, he represents hatred, he represents insecurity and he represents lies,” he said.

Gandhi is on a three-day visit to Wayanad for thanking voters after being elected from the Lok Sabha constituency with a huge margin.

Promising to work for all sections of society irrespective of their social, religious and political affiliations, he said, “Even though I belong to the Congress party, our doors will be open for every single citizen of Wayanad regardless of their age, regardless of where they come from, regardless of what ideology they come from.”

