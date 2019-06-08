KeralaLatest News

Monsoon finally hits Kerala coast, says IMD

Jun 8, 2019, 01:16 pm IST
“Monsoon has made an onset over Kerala today (June 8),” said India Meteorological Department’s Director General-designate Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

Several parts of Kerala have started receiving a good amount of rainfall.

The news will augur well for the country as large parts have been witnessing agriculture distress and water levels in reservoirs in west and south India have dipped to low levels.

Most of rural India depends on the four-month monsoon season, which accounts for 75 per cent of the annual rainfall, due to a lack of adequate alternative source of irrigation. A good monsoon has a direct impact on the economy as agriculture remains the major contributor to India’s GDP.

The north Indian plains, central India and parts of south India have been recording temperatures over 45 degrees Celsius. Mercury has soared to over 50 degrees in parts of Rajasthan.

