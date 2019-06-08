National People’s Party gets national party status

NPP was on Friday recognised as a national party by the Election Commission on fulfilling the prescribed eligibility criterion in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election and the State Assembly election in Arunachal Pradesh. The party was formed in 2013 by the late Purno Agitok Sangma, the father of Meghalaya Chief Minister and the former Speaker of the Lok Sabha.

The party, which till until recently only recognised as a state party in Manipur, Nagaland and Meghalaya, has also been given the status of a state party in Arunachal Pradesh, where it has won five seats in recently-held election.

A delighted Sangma tweeted, “It is a very nostalgic moment for all of us that the party founded by Late Purno Agitok Sangma has achieved its due recognition. It is not just an achievement for NPP but for the people of #Northeast for their overwhelming support and thrust bestowed on the party.”