PM Modi offers prayers at Guruvayur Lord Krishna temple

PM Modi reached Guruvayur on Saturday morning, offers prayers at the famed Lord Krishna temple.

PM Modi will be offering lotuses, which is the BJP symbol, at the Krishna temple of Guruvayur. PM Modi was weighed on weighing scales with lotuses, the flowers were later offered for prayers at the temple.

Dressed in traditional attire of white dhoti and a white cloth on his shoulders, PM Modi was accompanied by Union ministers and officials while the temple has been shut down for visitors.

Security has been heightened at the Sri Krishna Temple in Guruvayur of Thrissur district where PM Modi will reach soon.

This is PM Modi’s first temple visit after sweeping the Lok Sabha elections with a massive mandate.

Guruvayur is one of the most prominent temples in Kerala that is over 5000-year-old.

The Prime Minister reached Kerala late on Friday night and stayed at a government guest house.

Modi will return to Kochi around 12.40 pm from where he will head to Andhra Pradesh to offer prayers at Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala.

Despite a massive Modi wave across the country in the Lok Sabha elections, BJP has failed to make a dent in both Kerala and Andhra Pradesh when Congress and YSR Congress Party dominated the scenes.