Raids on Heera Group;20 flats, 10 shops sealed; Details Inside

The GST wing from Central has conducted a clean raid on the Heera Group of companies. It has been asserted that the raids has been conducted by the officers from the Directorate General of GST intelligence from the Hyderabad zone.

During the course of the raid in HS Residency at Nadeem Colony, Tolichowki it has lead to the sealing of 20 flats.

Heera Foodex in Moinabad, Mannan Engineering College in Mannagudda, the head office of the Heera group in Banjara Hills, Afia Plaza in Masab Tank, and a commercial complex in Kukatpally were the main areas where searches were carried out

The reports assert that apart from the 20 flats in Tolichowki,the raid officials also sealed 10 shops in Masab Tank and a shopping mall in Kukatpally.

200 crore were purchased by the Heera Group under different names asserted the ivestigators and this would make approximately 10 acres of land

The research o certain documents, records and stocks related queries are made in hidden premises.

The Heera Group is entangled in a web of investigations that are being carried out by various agencies. The case is Enforcement Directorate is currently investigating the current case. The Heera Group chief Nowhera Shaik is now captured in a city jail with cases from several states booked against him.