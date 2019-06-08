Read to know what Kathrina asserted about PT Usha biopic

Would you deny if we say this is an era of sports biopics? Definitely no right? Our beloved Bollywood stars are showing special interest in starring in movies that revolve around the life of sportsmen. Priyanka Chopra’s Mary Kom, Farhan Akhtar’s Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, and Akshay Kumar’s Gold are some among them that had world wide acclaim.

The “Bharat” actress Kathrina kaif after the release of the film has shown special interest in acting sports biopics.

“The script has to be good with not much drama. And apart from sports biopics, I am open to doing any story that I have not done before. If that is the story of some personality which will present me in a different light.”she told to the interview from Deccan Chronicle.

When she was asked about the role she likely to be doing as the role of PT Usha she asserted like this.

“I don’t want to discuss anything until I have signed it. I will do it if the story is right for me,” she adds. The actress also squashed the rumors of her being a part of Saate Pe Saata remake. “You guys will have to ask director, Farah Khan. I really do not know anything about any such development,” she said.