REPORT; Roadside bomb exploded; 3 Pakistani army officers, one soldier killed

Jun 8, 2019, 10:05 am IST
Three Pakistan army officers and one Soldier were killed in a recent roadside bomb blast which targeted the military Vehicle exploded in the tribal district bordering of Afghanistan.

The bomb was targeted at the Military Vehicle planted at roadside on Friday in Kharkamar area in the district, the Army said in a statement.

Three officers and a soldier were killed while four soldiers were injured,” the statement from the army’s media wing the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The deceased army personnel were identified as Lt Col Raashid Karim Baig, Major Moeez Maqsood Baig, Captain Arif Ullah and Lance Havaldar Zaheer.

