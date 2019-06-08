Latest NewsEntertainment

Salman Khan’s ‘Bharat’ set to enter 100 crore club

Jun 8, 2019, 12:11 pm IST
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Eid offering Bharat, which opened to a bumper start on Wednesday, refused to slow down even on Day 2 despite it not being a holiday.

The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, which earned Rs 42.30 core on its opening day (Salman’s biggest opening yet), went on to rake in another Rs 31 crore on the second day in India alone.

Revealing the figures, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Friday, “#Bharat puts up a big total on Day 2 [working day after #Eid holiday]… Plexes saw normal decline, while single screens held fort… Saw excellent occupancy in evening/night shows… Overall, 2-day total is superb… Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr. Total: ? 73.30 cr. India biz.”

