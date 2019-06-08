SHOCKING;”I used to take Cocaine and has deep regrets” checkout who’s revelation is this

Latest NewsNEWSInternational

Micheal Gove, who has the mantle to replace the British Prime Minister Theresa May and also the number one contender has now made a shocking revelation that he had been using cocaine for a few times. However he has asserted that he has deep regrets about taking the drugs on several occasions.

It was Daily Mail who quoted that he had taken the drug at social gathers when he was a young journalist.

“It was a mistake. I look back and I think I wish I hadn’t done that,” he said. “It was 20 years ago and yes, it was a mistake. But I don’t believe that past mistakes disqualify you.” he asserted to media.

The candid mind opening happend as the contest to replace May is gathering pace. It was reported that the candidates are arguing over the rights and wrongs of no deal brexit.

May was dethroned as the leader of the governing conservatives recently. The new candidates must announce whether they are contesting or not. The selection process should be completed by the end of July.

