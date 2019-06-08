SPECIAL STORY; Three Indian-origin women among America’s richest self-made women

Three Indian Origin Women have been enrolled in the list made by Forbes for the America’s 80 richest self-made women.

The Forbes claim them as “ceiling crashers and “overachievers”.

Jayshree Ullal, Neha Narkhede and are in the Forbes list of ‘America’s Richest Self-Made Women 2019’and all three are of Indian origin.

Jayshree Ullal, is the working president and the chief executive officer of the computer networking firm Arista Networks Neerja Sethi is the co-founder of IT consulting and outsourcing firm Syntel and Neha Narkhede is the CTO and co-founder of streaming data technology company Confluent

The list has been updated and ranked first by Diane Hendricks, who is the chairman of the ABC supply, which is one of the largest distributors of roofing, siding and windows that works in America.

The 72 year lady has net worth of 7 million.

Born in London and raised in India, she is now one of America’s wealthiest female executives,” Forbes said.

Ullal, who has been ranked 18th in the list, has a net worth of $1.4 billion. The 58-year old owns about 5 per cent of Arista’s stock. Sethi, ranked 23rd and Narkhede, the LinkedIn software engineer is ranked 60th