Latest NewsIndia

This IAS officer will be Home Minister Amit Shah’s Private Secretary

Jun 8, 2019, 07:16 am IST
Less than a minute

An IAS officer has been appointed as private secretary to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a government order said.

IAS officer Saket Kumar’s appointment has been approved till July, 2023, by the competent authority, an orde issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

He is a 2009-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Bihar cadre. Last year, he was appointed as private secretary to Manoj Sinha, who was then the MoS (Independent charge) for Communications and MoS Railways.

In another order, M Imkongla Jamir was appointed PS to Textiles and Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani till July 22, 2020, which happens to be the balance period of five years as private secretary to a minister.

Mr Jamir is a 2002-batch IAS officer of the Karnataka cadre and was in 2015 appointed as PS to Irani, who was then the Human Resource Development Minister.

Tags

Related Articles

Doctor refused to attend patients during strike, Minister orders inquiry

Jan 4, 2018, 10:36 am IST

India beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets, enter into Final with Pakistan

Jun 15, 2017, 11:23 pm IST

Moody’s Investors Service upgrades India rating, backs Modi govt reforms

Nov 17, 2017, 09:03 pm IST

Shah Rukh Khan reveals emotionally something very important in his life to Rani Mukherjee

Mar 15, 2018, 04:13 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close