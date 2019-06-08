This is the reason why Sadhvi Pragya refused to sit in the Malegaon blast case hearing

The BJP MP from Bhopal, Pragya Singh Thakur chose to stand for about two and half hours in the special court conducting trail in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

It has been asserted that the prime accused in the case is appearing for the first time in the court that even after the Lok Sabha victory form her constituency. Though she was offered a chair she has expressed her disapproval to sit and pointed that she is having allergy to dust and is in a state of cleanliness.

she was given bail by the high court on Medical grounds. She has entered into the court room by around 12.45 pm assisted by her aides.

The Judge V S Padalkar asked her to sit in the enclosure for the accused at the back of the room.Before she sat her aides spread a red velvet cloth.

The court proceedings as called after 15 minutes