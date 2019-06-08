This is what PM Modi asserted about his upcoming bilateral meetings.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be go on board on a two day visit to the southern neighbors of the nation. The bilateral official visit will start on Saturday. It has been asserted that PM Modi would be visiting Maldives and Sri Lanka .

“I would be visiting the Maldives and Sri Lanka on 8th and 9th June. These visits indicate the importance we attach to the policy of ‘Neighbourhood First’ and will further cement ties with key maritime neighbors.” Modi tweeted from his official twitter account.

“I am visiting the Republic of Maldives and the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka on 08-09 June 2019 at the invitation of President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and President Maithripala Sirisena, respectively. This will be my first overseas visit after my re-election.” he asserted in another statement.

Modi will be first visiting Maldives on June 8 and will be heading to Sri Lanka on June 9.

Modi has asserted that the people of India will be standing with them in full support in their agony who has lost many dear and near ones on the Sunday Easter attack. He has also expressed his gratitude for the preseidnet of Maldives for initing him to the Republic of Maldives.

It is also asserted that Modi will be attending the inauguration ceremony in Maldives.

He has also asserted that India is considering Maldives as a valuable partner whom could be trustworthy.