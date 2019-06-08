This is why Donald Trump criticized NASA right after promoting them

The U S president Donald Trump has criticized NASA for urging the astronauts back on the moon by 2024 and urger the space agency to focus to another big fish like going to Mars.

“For all of the money we are spending, NASA should NOT be talking about going to the Moon – We did that 50 years ago,” the president wrote on Twitter. “They should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars (of which the Moon is a part), Defense and Science!”

Trump’s statement tweeted from Air force One as he returned from Europe, appeared odd.

NASA has decided to build a space outpost in the lunar orbit so that they can deploy astronauts to the lunar surface by 2024, This is a part of the bigger intiative so that they could use moon as ground or eventual missions to mars.

As @POTUS said, @NASA is using the Moon to send humans to Mars!,” he said on Friday in a tweet referring to the President of the United States.

NASA’s Apollo program landed the first men on the moon 50 years ago on July 20.