This Kerala food was served for PM Modi at Ernakulam guest house

Kerala food was served or dinner for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he entered the Ernakulam guest house on Friday night.

Modi is a stark vegetarian according to the reports. The officials at the guest house had prepared dinner or the Prime Minister despite they were not informed about he having food. Chapathi, friedrice, sambar , dal curry , stir fry, vegetable curry, aviyal were prepared for him.

The long list of the dishes which is going to be served includes Idli, Dosa, Puttu, Idiyappam, Appam, chana curry, vegetable curry, bread-toast and bread butter-jam.

The total strength asserts that there will be 40 persons accompanying with the Prime Minister.The VIPs where well served by the managers from the tourism department.

It has to be noted that this is for the first time that Modi is welcomed into the Ernakulam guest house after becoming Prime Minister.

The Tourism department officer has asserted that they were not given any special instructions regarding the food to be served. Special arrangements were made for the PM to do workouts in the morning.