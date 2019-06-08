Latest NewsSports

Virat Kohli fined for washing his car with drinking water

Jun 8, 2019, 07:24 am IST
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has slapped a fine of Rs. 500 on Virat Kohli after his domestic help was found washing the India captain’s car with drinking water.

Kohli’s Gurugram residence in DLF Phase-1 has half a dozen cars and ABP News reported that the 30-year-old’s neighbours lodged a complaint, stating that thousands of litres of drinking water were being wasted in washing the vehicles by the cricketer’s domestic helps.

The severe heat wave that has lashed North India this month has led to acute shortage of drinking water. Other houses in the area have also reportedly been challaned by the MCG for similar reason.

