“We sought Sonia Gandhi’s cooperation for the smooth functioning of Parliament” says parliamentary affairs minister

The parliamentary affairs ministers Prallhad Joshi along with the Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Narendra Singh Tomar has met the Congress Parliamentary chief Sonia Gandhi seeking her party’s cooperation for smooth functioning of the Parliament session.

It has been asserted that the nest session will be starting on June 17.

The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha will go on July 26 and the Budject will be issued on July 5.

“Our meeting with Sonia Gandhi was very cordial. We sought her cooperation for the smooth functioning of Parliament. She said they (opposition) also need cooperation from treasury benches. I told her that the government has always been ready to cooperate,” Mr. Joshi told.

The resources asserted that the meeting between the leaders lasted around 15 minutes.

It is also asserted that MR. joshi has also met the Leader of the opposiiton in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and DMK’s leader of house in the Lok Sabha T.R. Baalu.

But buoyed by the best ever performance by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, the Union Government plans to push through 10 ordinances including the one that makes instant triple Talaq a criminal offence.

The above mentioned ordinances were issued in February-March this year by the previous government and need to be introduced as Bills within six weeks of a new session of Parliament being convened.